CENTER HARBOR — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. has recently received a grant award from the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation.
“We are very grateful for the $2,000 grant from the NHEC Foundation. These funds will be used to support the production of our quarterly newsletter,” said Ann Sprague, ICCI executive director.
Sprague went on to comment, “The ability to effectively inform the public, our donors, volunteers and neighbors about our services, activities and fundraising events is key to supporting our program which improves the quality of life for so many in our community.”
To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, visit www.nhec.com.
To receive the quarterly newsletter, contact Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, ext. 4, or email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com. For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, or www.Facebook.com/InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
