MEREDITH — Interlakes Children’s Theatre will present “Honk, Jr.” On July 14 and 15 at 11 a.m. at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.
This play is based upon the book by Anthony Drewe and the score is by George Stiles. The play follows "Ugly" as he finds his place in this world and why he looks so different from his siblings. It is an enlightening story that shares the struggles of a baby duck that is just a little different and how he overcomes those feelings, finds he is not alone, and learns to celebrate being different.
To purchase tickets, visit interlakeschildrenstheatre.org/honk-jr/ or call 603-707-6035.
Interlakes Children’s Theatre is a New Hampshire 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers a place for teens and tweens to participate in theater free of charge, promotes literacy by producing shows based on books, and entertains the local community.
