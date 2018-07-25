MEREDITH — The Interlakes Children's Theatre production of "Really Rosie" will be staged at Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium on July 28 and 29 at 11 a.m.
The company is the non-profit division of Interlakes Summer Theatre and provides a free theater program for teens and tweens. The students participate in one, two, or three musicals, all of which are based on literary works as the organization is committed to improving literacy.
A second production — an original piece created by the older students in the group called "Voices" — will be presented at 7 p.m. on July 30. The final show, "Lion King, will be performed on Aug 11 at 2 p.m., after the Meredith parade, and on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
Admission is $10.
