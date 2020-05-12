LACONIA — The Greater Laconia Ministerial Association, an interfaith Lakes Region collaborative, invites all to participate each Wednesday during the COVID-9 crisis to be mindful or prayerful of the essential workers and those in need in the community, state, nation and around the world.
The community is invited to take a few moments each Wednesday to light a candle, meditate, burn incense or pray for those on the front line. Health care workers, grocery store personnel, first responders, teachers, city employees and other essential employemore. So please join The Greater Laconia Ministerial Association and community in setting aside any distractions to give thanks and remember those who are serving our community during the COVID 19 crisis each Wednesday.
