LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice invites the community to their Annual Interfaith Service of Remembranceon Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road. Anyone who has suffered a loss is welcome to celebrate the living memory of their loved ones.
A highlight of the annual service is the Tides of Harmony Choral Group, a team of Central VNA & Hospice volunteers who sing individually, and in small groups, with patients and families throughout the year. Along with music of comfort and hope, readings and words of remembrance will be offered by hospice volunteers and staff and local community members. All are welcome to bring a poem or brief reflection, or to share a cherished memory.
The service is open to all, include those connected to hospice or not, and those connected to a faith tradition or not. The program runs from 2-3 p.m., followed by a reception with light refreshments.
For more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444, or dan@centralvna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.