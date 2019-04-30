LACONIA — The Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 2 will benefit Camp Resilience and the Laconia Memorial Day Field of Flags.
Camp Resilience, also known as the Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, runs three- to four-day programs to assist disabled Veterans. Now in its fifth year of operation, Camp Resilience has grown from two retreats in 2014 to a planned 20 this year. More than 300 disabled Veterans, spouses and caregivers will attend programs this year.
The Laconia Memorial Day Field of Flags is a joint effort of the Greater Laconia Ministerial Association, Laconia Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 1. The field will be located on the lawns of the Congregational Church of Laconia and around the city flag pole in Veteran’s Square. Three thousand, nine hundred and thirty six flags, representing Belknap County military personnel who died in the service of their country, will be displayed from May 25-27.
The local Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, the first Thursday in May. Representatives of area churches serve on the committee and have chosen Chaplain Maj. Steven E. Veinotte, full time chaplain in the New Hampshire National Guard, to speak on the topic Prayer and Faith in the Military. The event will be held at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue. A buffet breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., and the program will be at 8:15-9:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased in advance at the offices of the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.