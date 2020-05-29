Yearbook staff in the top row are Jason Keysar and Makenna Edgar; second row Brady Poehler, Ava Lazazzera, Katelyn Bousquet and Olivia Pendergast; third row Danielle Lynch, Rebecca Nedeau, Rebecca Leiberman and Brenna Chrusciel; front row Kaitlyn Folsom; Billie Jo Sweeney, adviser; Ryan Davis, Jostens; and Haley Thomas. (Courtesy photo)