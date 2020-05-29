MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Middle and High School's yearbook program was recently named a Jostens 2020 National Yearbook Program of Excellence.
The yearbook program is led by Katelyn Bousquet, editor in chief; Brenna Chrusciel, Makenna Edgar, and Olivia Pendergast, editors; and Jason Keysar, editor and business manager, under the direction of Billie Jo Sweeney, yearbook adviser.
The full group consisted of 18 students working on creating the book. When the “stay-at-home happened, we were just finishing the final deadline. However, with the hard work of the leadership team we were able to just squeeze in the few pages that will really define the year in our memory. I am so proud of the team and the community for their help in pulling it all together. We sure lived up to our motto of 'All In' as we were all in, in so many ways,” said Sweeney.
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall. The award was presented to the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School yearbook program for creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
“Especially this spring, Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have acted as wonderful stewards by creating an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens vice president and chief operating officer, yearbook division. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by Spring 2020. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”
