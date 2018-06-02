06-01 Pizza Challenge

Inter-Lakes High School juniors Gable Busby, left, and Alyssa Floyd, right, coordinators of a recent pizza challenge, present a plaque to Scott Mosher, owner of Louie's Famous Pizza, chosen for the best pizza in the contest. (Courtesy Photo)

MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes High School’s Interact Club and Future Business Leaders of America teamed up for a pizza challenge fundraiser on May 19, collecting $250 for charity.

Local businesses donated 10 pizzas each for the event. They were Louie's Famous Pizza of Meredith, Giuseppes of Meredith, and the Wining Butcher in Meredith. Guests made a donation and tried all three slices, voting for the best one. This year’s winner was Louie's Famous Pizza.

Coordinators for the event were juniors Alyssa Floyd and Gable Busby.

Pizza that was not eaten at the event was donated to the Meredith Fire Department and Meredith Police Department.

