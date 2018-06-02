MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes High School’s Interact Club and Future Business Leaders of America teamed up for a pizza challenge fundraiser on May 19, collecting $250 for charity.
Local businesses donated 10 pizzas each for the event. They were Louie's Famous Pizza of Meredith, Giuseppes of Meredith, and the Wining Butcher in Meredith. Guests made a donation and tried all three slices, voting for the best one. This year’s winner was Louie's Famous Pizza.
Coordinators for the event were juniors Alyssa Floyd and Gable Busby.
Pizza that was not eaten at the event was donated to the Meredith Fire Department and Meredith Police Department.
