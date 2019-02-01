WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Senate Youth Program selected high school students Sahith Kaki and Ian McCabe to join Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan in representing New Hampshire in the nation’s capital during the 57th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 2-9. Kaki of Nashua and McCabe of Meredith were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. Each year, this competitive, merit-based program brings the most outstanding high school students to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. There are two students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process, and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs. Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations; no government funds are utilized.
McCabe, a senior at Inter-Lakes High School, serves as the president of the student council and is a respected leader of his class and in the school. He holds many positions including school board student representative, where he has the opportunity to hear many different issues and take the information back to the student body for discussion. McCabe has put his passion for politics and government into practice by interning and campaigning for State Senator Bob Giuda. He will be attending Washington and Lee University in the fall where he plans to major in politics and history.
Kaki, a senior at Nashua High School South, serves as the vice president of the New Hampshire Technology Student Association and has been a member of the Nashua High School South Student Senate. He is passionate about his community and volunteers for several groups including the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Shishu Bharati, and VTSeva. Through his service, he has earned the Gold President's Volunteer Service Award on three occasions. Along with volunteering in his community, Sahith enjoys playing tennis, reading the news, and tutoring students. He is hoping to pursue a major in biomedical engineering and economics in college.
Alternate delegates are Eleanor D. Hackett of Hanover, who attends Hanover High School, and Sarah Yi of Hudson, who attends Alvrine High School.
Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. This year’s New Hampshire delegates and alternates were designated Mr. Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education.
While in Washington the student delegates attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the U.S., and senior members of the national media. The students will also tour national monuments and several museums, and they will stay at the historic Mayflower Hotel.
In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top one percent of their states among high school juniors and seniors. Alumni include Senator Susan Collins, the first alumnus to be elected U.S. senator; Senator Cory Gardner, the second alumnus to be elected U.S. senator and the first to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the first alumnus to be elected governor; former Chief Judge Robert Henry, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; former Ambassador to West Germany Richard Burt, and former presidential advisors Thomas "Mack" McLarty and Karl Rove; former Lt. Governor of Idaho David Leroy; Provost of Wake Forest University Rogan Kersh; military officers, members of state legislatures, Foreign Service officers, top congressional staff, healthcare providers and other university educators.
Members of the bipartisan U. S. Senate Youth Program 2019 Senate Advisory Committee are Senator Joni K. Ernst of Iowa, Republican Co-Chair; Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Democratic Co-Chair; Advisory Members Susan M. Collins (R-Maine), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Michael F. Bennet (D-Colorado), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland). Each year, the honorary co-chairs of the program are the vice president and the Senate majority and minority leaders.
For more information, visit www.ussenateyouth.org.
