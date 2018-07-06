MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Middle Tier has announced the names of students who earned recognition on its third trimester honor roll.
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Jared Bixby, Dugan Brewer Little, Kalan Brunell, Van Buhrman, Dagon Burr, Hannah Coleman, Charles Despres, Katelyn DeTolla, Tyler Dixon, Kelli Goewey, Sara Harris, Maire LaRowe, Bradley Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Ruby Preisendorfer, Riana Ralston, Zachary Spicuzza, and Egan Towle
Honors: Jaime Barrera, Thayer Bonner, Joscelyn Boucher, Jameson Burrows, Paolo Cao, Will Carpentiere, Joseph Doda, Curtis Dow, Craig Dunn, Eden Hamel, Samuel Harbrook, Cameron Hayward, Roland Hoag, Christenia Kangas, Bailey Kuczkowski, Hadley Morton, Riona Patten, Hannah Pratt, Sydnee Range, Olivia Richards, Tanner Robbins, Tayvin Shufelt, Carson Sleeper, Jorja Streeter, Gianna Tearno, Emily Waldron, and Kyra Wallace
Eighth Grade
Highest Honors: Chloie Brown, Isabel Dube, Kyleigh Folsom, Erin Furnee, Alyssa Fuster, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Grace Hughes Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Sydney Mailloux, Cecily Marietta, Rebeka Nesbitt, Sophie Pankhurst, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Nicole Sullivan, Lucy Thomson, Riley Towle, and Thomas Hunter White
High Honors: Grace Abromowich, Emma Alexander, Taylor Alibrio, Ethan Bickford, Ryan Bousquet, Owen Carney, Anna Carpentiere, Caitlyn Clark, Gerrick Colbath, Cole Ducsai, Jack Gintof, Olivia Hackenberry, Colleene Kyla Jordan, Jett Lucas, James Minkle, Alaina Nedeau, Olivia Nichols, Abigail Smith, Annabella Stutzman, Perry Swanker, Joshua Tolles, Reagan White, and Sydney White
Honors: Connor Benoit, Robert Blackey, Peter Borsh, Jenna Cafarella, Gavyn Carll, Andrew Carter, Saige Chamberlain, Connor Chrusciel, Andrew Decker, Connor Dubois, Hunter England, Brianna Fitts, Jack Gallagher, Samantha Gillis, Darien Guild, Cameron Hackenberry, Elora-Lin Haddock, Matthew Hale, Rylee Harper, Ashley Hatch, Robert Hatch, Mark Healey, Jacob Johnson, Meghan Kipp, Adian LeBlanc, Jayden Mack, Matthew Marion, Noah McMath, Torin Moore, Amelia Nudd-Homeyer, Gage Nydegger, Paulina Oakley, Caleb Ogden, Alexander Potter, Maxwell Quinn, Abigail Ritchie, Kaedance-Marie Scott, Gabriel Sorell, MacKenzie Sullivan, Catherine Swart, and Cooper Wilmot
