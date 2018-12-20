Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.