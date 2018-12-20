MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Middle/High School has released the listing of their First Trimester 2018-2019 Academic Honor Roll.
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Ayden Anderson, Hayley Doda, Riley Ferrante, Ronan Hird, Peyton Hoyt, Morgann Jackson, Justin Knowles, Gus Kusch, Eloise Moore, Lily Richardson, James Thomson, Sean Treadwell, Abram Weil-Cooley and Etta Wobber
Honors: Benjamin Abromowich, Estelle Achenbach, Brayden Arruda, Benoit Beaudoin, Cameron Bernier, Preston Blair, Ian Brown, Zachary Cafarella, Eli Cao, Tyler Cataldo, Lindsay Chamberlain, James Copeland, Alexis Dow, Emma Dubois, Leah Eastman, Evan England, Lincoln Ferrante, Jesse Foran, Faith Gianunzio, Xander Gonzalez, Adam Hamblet, Brodin Hart, Daniel Hodge, Lola Hodgman, Addison Kernen, Sage Kim, Olivia Kimball, Kamryn Lamarre, Lucien LaPlante, Jack Laura, Marissa Learned, Dean Mason, Cole McIntosh, Devon McLeod, Robert McPherson, Sophia Nydegger, Gabriella O’Neill, Allana Poehler, Roman Quagliaroli, William Liam Richards, Michael Robinson, Lily Rodriguez, Brooke Rollins, Noah Salamanca, Ethan Stinson, Victoria Stuart, Brian Uylenbroeck, Andrew Weiss and Jayda Wesson
Eighth Grade
Highest Honors: Dugan Brewer Little, Kalan Brunell, Van Buhrman, Hannah Coleman, Katelyn DeTolla, Sara Harris, Maire LaRowe, Ruby Preisendorfer and Egan Towle
High Honors: Jared Bixby, Dagon Burr, Charles Despres, Tyler Dixon, Kelli Goewey, Eden Hamel, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradley Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Hannah Pratt, Riana Ralston, Sydnee Range, Olivia Richards, Zachary Spicuzza, Jorja Streeter and Victoria Weisman
Honors: Zachary Allard, Tyler Bailey, Jaime Barrera, Tegan Beinish, Andrew Bivolcic, Thayer Bonner, Joscelyn Boucher, Jameson Burrows, Paolo Cao, Will Carpentiere, Joseph Doda, Curtis Dow, Craig Dunn, Olivia Fernandes, Trever Gumbs, Samuel Harbrook, Cameron Hayward, Roland Hoag, Aryal Howarth, Gaige Huckins, Christenia Kangas, Kaelan Keniston, Hadley Morton, Riona Patten, Katrina Porch, Tanner Robbins, Tayvin Shufelt, Camron Smith, Gianna Tearno, Joshua Thomas, Emily Waldron and Kyra Wallace
