MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes High School Chapter of the National Honor Society selected senior Alyssa Floyd as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Floyd was chosen from more than 11,000 applicants, and this spring will receive a scholarship toward her higher education experience.
At Inter-Lakes, Floyd has been an active member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Rotary Inter-Act Club, Student Council, Student Athletic Leadership Team, and a class officer. She displays positive examples of school leadership, participation, and community service in activities such as the Red Cross Blood Drive, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Got Lunch and Reach the Beach fundraiser. Floyd enjoys staying active, and is the team captain and top ranked player for the ILHS Girls Varsity Tennis Team. This fall, Floyd hopes to attend Bentley University to study business and foreign correspondence.
The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
