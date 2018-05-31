MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes High School Yearbook, The Pinnacle, has been named a Program of Excellence by Jostens Inc., the country’s largest yearbook publishing company.
“Only six schools in New Hampshire made the cut this year and Inter-Lakes was one of them.” said Ryan Davis a representative of Jostens. “It’s not just a factor of how nice the book looks, it also takes into account all those habits that make a program successful including how well the program is managed.”
As Meredith is celebrating its 250th anniversary the yearbook team ran with a theme of “Then & Now” incorporating stories and pictures from yearbooks past and present. They were aided in this effort by both the Meredith Alumni Association and the Historical Society.
“There was a lot of the community in this book,” said Billie Jo Sweeney, Yearbook Advisor. “We had community groups, parents, students, local businesses, and teachers all contributing pictures, advertisements, stories and ideas. I love the “then” pictures incorporated throughout the book. I love that we put out a call on social media for pictures and had parents as well as photographers sending in their best pics. I love the generosity of this community. I am proud we were named A Program of Excellence, it’s a hard won honor, but, I am more proud of the amount of team spirit, comradery, and social responsibility that this class and community engaged in with the students to complete this project. ”
(0) comments
