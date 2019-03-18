MEREDITH — The faculty and staff of Inter-Lakes High School recently inducted 21 new members into the ILHS Chapter of the National Honor Society.
The Inter-Lakes High School Chapter of the National Honor Society was founded in 1936, and on March 7 welcomed Taylor Ambrose, Katelyn Bousquet, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Makenna Edgar, Kim Su Fowler, Riley Goulet, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Ava Lazazzara, Rebecca Leberman, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Rebecca Nedeau, Olivia Pendergast, Julianna Salamanca, Rachel Taggett, Maeve Torrey, Maya Weil-Cooley, and Emma Wheeler.
Second year senior NHS members assisted in the induction ceremony, and Chapter Advisors Sarah Harbrook, Shannon O’Connor and Chris Gribben commended all NHS students for their exemplary academics, character, service and leadership within the Inter-Lakes communities of Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich.
