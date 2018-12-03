MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently participated in “Bowling for a Cause” with AllBright Cleaners and their fellow co-curricular organization, Interact, to help raise money for the Salvation Army.
“One of the goals we have this year,” said FBLA Adviser Billie Jo Sweeney with Interact Adviser Laura Brusseau, “Is to work together in order to grow our sense of community. We are encouraging the idea that we are really all one big neighborhood with goals that are similar, which we can all work on together. We hope to create an atmosphere of teamwork in which more cohesive group synergy develops between all stakeholders in the district. Our intent is to do something with other clubs, sports teams, local community groups and businesses. It’s not just FBLA and Interact, it’s Yearbook and school government, school guidance, school leadership, community ... all of us.”
In October, FBLA teamed up with the high school guidance department for “Red Week” and FBLA members talked with the middle school classes about making healthy choices. In November, the group held a canned food drive for the Meredith Food Bank and also teamed up with Interact to participate in a bowling tournament to raise money for the Salvation Army.
From Thanksgiving until Christmas break, FBLA will be collecting donations of pet supplies for the local Humane Society.
The FBLA mission statement includes inspiring and preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant preparation and leadership experiences.
