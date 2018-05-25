MANCHESTER — Inter-Lakes Elementary School was one of eleven schools, groups and organizations to receive awards at this year's ninth Annual School Recycling Conference recently. The New Hampshire the Beautiful School Recycling Innovation Award was given to Steve Watson of Inter-Lakes Elementary.
The awards are sponsored by the Northeast Resource Recovery Association, New Hampshire the Beautiful, and NRRA’s School Recycling Club. They are given to teachers, students and groups who have started, expanded and/or sustained their school recycling programs.
“We are committed to supporting and recognizing the recycling efforts of schools,” said NRRA Executive Director Michael Durfor. “NRRA knows students are tomorrow’s recyclers, consumers and environmental leaders. Sustainable school recycling programs depend on students, teachers and facility staff all working in concert. Through its innovative 'Town and Gown' recycling program, NRRA helps bring schools and the town transfer facilities together to increase recycling and reduce costs."
The NRRA School Club also recognized Queen Elizabeth II and 12-year-old Nadia Sparkes of the United Kingdom for their recent recycling initiatives. The Queen was honored for banning plastics from all royal properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.