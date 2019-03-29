MEREDITH — On Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, registration will be open to all children who reside within Meredith, Center Harbor or Sandwich, and who will be five years old by Sept. 30.
Registration takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Parents must bring their child to the registration.
To schedule an appointment, call 603-279-7968, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The kindergarten program is an all day program. Registration packets can be mailed or picked up at the school and must be completed prior to registration. Up-to-date immunization forms, birth certificates, and proof of residency are required.
