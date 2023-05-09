Sheer elation

Sheer elation as team members hear their names called for 1st Place at the State Tournament. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — After a first place finish in the New Hampshire state tournament, Inter-Lakes Elementary School’s “Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus” are heading to Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, May 19. to compete in the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

Using their creativity and ingenuity to “flip the script” on a classic fairytale, the team of seven incredibly talented fourth and fifth grade students — Jules Clapp, Wesley Clapp, Logan Currier, Caleb Geib, Declan McCann, Kaya Ort and Harper Yolda — have performed their hearts out to beat teams from across the state, earning them the opportunity to compete against DI teams from around the world at the Global Finals in Missouri.

