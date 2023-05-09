MEREDITH — After a first place finish in the New Hampshire state tournament, Inter-Lakes Elementary School’s “Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus” are heading to Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, May 19. to compete in the Destination Imagination Global Finals.
Using their creativity and ingenuity to “flip the script” on a classic fairytale, the team of seven incredibly talented fourth and fifth grade students — Jules Clapp, Wesley Clapp, Logan Currier, Caleb Geib, Declan McCann, Kaya Ort and Harper Yolda — have performed their hearts out to beat teams from across the state, earning them the opportunity to compete against DI teams from around the world at the Global Finals in Missouri.
The DI program teaches vital life and career skills by bringing students together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM challenges designed to teach the creative process. Under the supervision of their team manager and Inter-Lakes teacher, Susan Bousquet, the Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus worked together, without help or intervention, to select their challenge, create a script, put together costumes, design a set and present their 7-minute skit. The DI program helps teach vital life and career skills — creative thinking, critical thinking, public speaking, and collaborative problem-solving. “From the evolution of their team name through their performances at the Regional and State tournaments, this team has demonstrated a commitment to compromise and teamwork,” said Bousquet.
Support from the Inter-Lakes School District to cover registration fees will enable the team to compete in the Global Finals in May, but they still have a long way to go. Significant fundraising efforts are underway to help cover the additional costs for airfare, lodging, and meals. Despite this enormous undertaking, the team remains committed to raising the necessary funds so that they may experience the chance of a lifetime to compete at such a high level and to proudly represent the Lakes Region on a global stage. “Their dedication and creativity earned them the opportunity to attend the Global Finals, and with the support of their families, our school district, and the community, they are working tirelessly to make this dream a reality. I am honored to manage this amazing group and excited to watch the magic unfold in Kansas City." Bousquet added.
Donations can be made through the team’s GoFundMe page: gofund.me/33e8bc46 or by checks made payable to “Interlakes School District,” Memo: DI Team, and sent to the school at 21 Laker Lane, Meredith, NH, 03253. The Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus are grateful for any and all community support they receive.
