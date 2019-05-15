LACONIA — The Lakes Region Chamber in conjunction with the seventh annual Infrastructure Week is offering a business breakfast forum on Friday, May 17 to address the Lakes Region’s infrastructure along with a statewide update.
“America’s future will be shaped by the infrastructure choices we make today and the Chamber recognizes the impact our local infrastructure has on the success of business,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “We are kicking off this business series with a focus on housing, transportation, energy and the impact they have on running a business.”
Hear from regional experts on the overall importance of infrastructure to the economy and quality of life. The event will take place Friday, May 17 at 8 a.m. at the Beane Conference Center. Panelists include Jeff Hayes with the Lakes Region Planning Commission, Carmen Lorentz with Lakes Region Community Developers and Huck Montgomery with Liberty Utilities with an update on the state’s energy grid and the Granite Bridge. The program will be moderated by Justin Slattery with Belknap EDC and Karmen Gifford with the Chamber. A continental breakfast will be provided by Annie’s Catering. Register to reserve a seat by visiting LakesRegionChamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.