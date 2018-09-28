LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is offering a series of information sessions highlighting each program area, beginning Thursday, Oct. 4, and running through December. These small group sessions will run from 4:30-6 p.m.
The first in the series is liberal arts and fine arts, suggested for prospective students who are undecided, interested in transferring to four-year institution, or pursuing fine arts. The arts session will be offered again Nov. 8.
Each Thursday, a different series of degree and certificate programs will be profiled. Prospective students will have the opportunity to speak with faculty, learn more about financial aid, and take a campus tour. Prospective students can apply that night with a high school transcript, and receive an acceptance decision immediately.
The Oct. 11 session is for health, education, and human services, which includes nursing, human services, and early childhood education. This session is also scheduled for Nov. 15.
Oct. 18 is business, hospitality management, and culinary arts, including business management, accounting, office technology management, hospitality management, restaurant management, pastry arts, and culinary arts. The Nov. 29 session will also offer information on these hospitality programs.
The session on Oct. 25 focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math, to include computer technologies, graphic design, advanced manufacturing, health information technologies, electrical installation and maintenance, electrical power and control technologies, and electro-mechanical technologies. This STEM session is also offered Dec. 6.
The session for industry, transportation and safety, which includes automotive GM-ASEP, automotive Toyota T-Ten, automotive technology, marine technology, fire science, and fire protection, is Nov. 1, as well as Dec. 13.
For more information, contact Joyce Larson at 603-366-5266, or visit www.LRCC.edu.
