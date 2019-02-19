LACONIA — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will hold a free informational session for girls and parents on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Woodland Heights Elementary School, 225 Winter St., Laconia.
The event will give girls and their families an opportunity to meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; and register to become a Girl Scout. Girls attending will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves more than 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and opportunities to develop life skills.
To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org or call 1-888-474-9686.
