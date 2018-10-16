LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will offer an information session highlighting programs in science, technology, engineering, and math-related fields on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 4:30-6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about obtaining degrees in computer technologies, graphic design, advanced manufacturing, health information technologies, electrical installation & maintenance, electrical power & control technologies, and electro-mechanical technologies.
Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more about each program, speak with faculty, learn about the financial aid process, take a tour of the campus, and apply and get accepted on the spot, with a high school transcript. Registration is not required, but is available at www.lrcc.edu. For more information, contact Joyce Larson at 603-366-5266.
