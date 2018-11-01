NORTHFIELD — Indrika Arnold has joined the board of directors of the Spaulding Youth Center.
Arnold is a financial professional with more than 15 years of experience in wealth management. She currently serves as a family wealth advisor at Harvest Capital Management of Concord. Prior to working at Harvest, she was a family office advisor at Daintree Advisors LLC in Boston, Massachusetts.
Arnold hopes to become involved in a broad range of activities and initiatives at Spaulding that ultimately will help strengthen the organization.
She first heard about Spaulding Youth Center from current board member Hali Dearborn. After a recent tour of the organization’s campus and meeting students and staff, Arnold accepted the offer to join the board. She attributes her decision to the remarkable and lasting impression from the campus tour.
“I am thrilled to welcome Indrika Arnold to our board of directors,” said Mike Ventura, board chair. “Ms. Arnold’s experience in the financial sector and enthusiasm she brings to serving our organization make her a welcome addition to our diverse board.”
Arnold earned a bachelor of science degree in Applied Computer Science from Keene State College and a master of science degree in Financial Planning and Certificate in Taxation from Bentley University. She earned the Certified Financial Planner™ certification in 2009.
She also serves on the board of directors of the Northern New England Chapter of the Financial Planning Association as well as the New Hampshire Children’s Trust.
In her spare time, Arnold enjoys spending time with her husband and eight-year-old daughter.
The Spaulding Youth Center Board of Directors comprises volunteers from the human services, corporate, investment, and philanthropic sectors of our state. For more information, visit https://www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/about-us/leadership.
