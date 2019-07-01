There will be several ways to celebrate this Fourth of July, beginning on July 3 aboard the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which celebrates 150 years of railway adventures on the highest peak of the Northeast.
The Cog was the first mountain-climbing railway in the world and, for the 150-year milestone, the railway’s two remaining steam engines will be making two special round-trips to the summit. There will also be a daylong celebration at the Base Station, featuring food and beverages, a barbecue truck and birthday cupcakes. Victorian lawn games, fish-feeding, live music and a special appearance of Cog Railway’s Peppersass are also part of the program, with fireworks at dusk to wrap up the day. For more information, visit www.thecog.com or call 603-278-5404.
Independence Day celebrations continue in Waterville Valley. On Thursday, July 4, at 11 a.m., the traditional Fourth of July Parade will include walkers and floats. In the evening, there will be live music by the Bob Pratte Band in the Town Square from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. To finish off the first day of the Fourth of July weekend, Waterville Valley will have its annual fireworks show over Corcoran Pond at 9:30 p.m.
The fun goes on in Waterville Valley, with a family Movie Night on Corcoran Pond on Friday, July 5; and on Saturday, a Family Carnival will provide entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with games, T-Shirt tie-dying, an obstacle course, live music and more. Also on Sunday, at 10 a.m., the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will offer its Animal Encounter Series, featuring live presentations led by expert naturalists. For more details, contact the Waterville Valley Recreation Department at 603-236-4695.
On Lake Winnipesaukee, the M/S Mount Washington will celebrate the Fourth with an evening of food, fun and fireworks. Every Independence Day, the M/S Mount Washington captures the fireworks display over Lake Winnipesaukee created by the lake’s community members. Enjoy an entrée buffet dinner for two featuring live music and dance. Tickets for the three-hour cruise are $59 and include dinner. The ship departs from Weirs Beach at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.cruisenh.com or call 603-366-5531.
In Concord, there will be a huge fireworks display on July 4 at sundown on Memorial Field.
