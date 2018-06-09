LACONIA — A rising number of homeless people utilizing the Salvation Army's Carey House shelter are securing jobs and permanent housing, according to Captain Scott McNeil.
"From the start of 2018, we have seen an increase in the successful transition of residents in finding employment and permanent housing", said McNeil. "We are thrilled to be seeing numerous families move into affordable housing (not government funded) and many single adults with the same results. They come to our shelter program with many unknowns and, thankfully, once they understand what we are all about and decide to follow our program, we see with our own eyes the transformation take place in their lives."
The Carey House is undertaking some much-needed home improvements. The facility currently has 34 beds, and plans are to increase capacity to 40. The building needs some updating, including an entryway and system that will enhance the security for the residents and staff, new siding, repairs to the Union Avenue side of the building, and adding a central meeting room. "But we cannot accomplish this without the help of the community," says Advisory Board member Becky Guyer. "We are not only looking to raise money, but we are also in need of contractors willing to help with these projects."
Donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246. Contractors interested in helping are asked to call 603-524-1834. All donations are tax deductible.
