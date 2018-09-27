MEREDITH — This past weekend, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse presented an improvisational comedy fundraiser, hosted by Marta Rainer. The event was performed to a sold-out crowd, and raised $1,500 for the participating non-profits.
'ImprovOlympics' featured teams from Lakes Region Community Services, Lakes Region Mental Health Center, the New Hampshire Humane Society, and the Greater Meredith Program. Audience members purchased votes for their favorite comic teams. The winning team, earning votes totaling more than $500 from the audience, was the group from Lakes Region Community Services. Team members were Katie Brown, Pat Kelly, Andrew Long, and Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler.
“We are very grateful to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse for hosting such a fun event,” said Maggie Pritchard, executive director of Lakes Region Mental Health Center. “Non-profits rely on the generosity of donors to fund essential programs so we are very appreciative of the audiences’ support. This event was a really great way to work with some of our community partners in a very different setting and have a lot of fun doing so,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.