LACONIA — Imperial Hauling, LLC is again offering a Christmas tree pick up service to Laconia residents, with the proceeds benefitting the Lakes Region Community Services Foundation. There is no set fee for tree pick up, affording everyone the opportunity to donate whatever they choose.
Imperial Hauling will pick up trees in Laconia throughout the month of January. To participate, call 603-832-3451, or email info@imperialhauling.com with the pick up address, and leave the tree by the front door. Upon pick up, Imperial will leave an addressed envelope to send in a donation.
“This is the fourth year that Imperial Hauling has stepped forward to offer this service to Laconia residents with proceeds supporting Lakes Region Community Services. This is a great way for people to recycle their Christmas trees and to benefit the many families in the community in need of services," commented Joanne Piper Lang, Lakes Region Community Services vice president of development. "We very much appreciate the generosity of Imperial Hauling in support of the community.”
Lakes Region Community Services has offices in Laconia and Plymouth, serving families residing throughout Belknap and southern Grafton counties. For more information, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811, or visit www.lrcs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.