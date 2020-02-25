MEREDITH — The following students are included on the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School quarter 2 honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year:
Grade 12
High Honors: Alannah Ahlquist, Taylor Ambrose, Katelyn Bousquet, Liam Brown, Reagan Buhrman, Gwen Carranza, Brenna Chrusciel, Haven Cook, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Ava Duymazlar, Makenna Edgar, Kaitlyn Folsom, Riley Goulet, Evelyn Hicks, Abigail Jutton, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Jade LaSalle, Ava Lazazzera, Rebecca Leberman, Brandon Lennox, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Eli Misavage, Rebecca Nedeau, Erik Neggers, Olivia Pendergast, Gavin Ralston, Juliana Salamanca, Aria Shufelt, Ella St. Cyr, Patricia St. Jacques, Rachel Taggett, Branden Taggett, Andrew Tolles, Maeve Torrey, Justine Vogeleer, Maya Weil-Cooley, Emma Wheeler
Honors: Stephen Bean, Lydia Clapp, Isabelle Dunn, Matthew Nichols, Samuel Ports, Olivia Swingle
Honorable Mention: Julie Conner, Blake Dunlap, Mason Giles, Phoebe Hoag, Ethan Jackson, Jasmine Morrissette, Cape Mulsow, Samuel Noe, Damon Patraw, Noah Patterson, Haley Thomas
Grade 11
High Honors: Greta Achenbach, Gabrielle Bean, Jonathan Binder, Thomas Cillo, Danielle Donahue, Joshua Felch, Kyle Gable, Matthew Gianunzio, Aislinn Hird, Danielle Lynch, Aalianna Marietta, Mykyle Merrill, Kayla Sassan, Raven Strother, Devyn Vaal
Honors: Calista Blair, Hayden Bourgeois, Jason Keysar, Jack McCarthy, Paula Puigantell, Abigael Sanders, Amos Wobber, Jamie Woodaman
Honorable Mention: Maia Brown, Amelia Brown, Sophia Conkling, Owen Donahue, Caitlin Harris, John Martin, Molly Mason, Lauren O’Hearn, Sadie O’Neil, Emma Richardson, Miguel Rodriguez, Carter Rumery, Andrew Spicuzza, Mela Wujcik
Grade 10
High Honors: Owen Carney, Gerrick Colbath, Kyleigh Folsom, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Taylor Hounsell, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Alaina Nedeau, Rebeka Nesbitt, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Perry Swanker, Riley Towle, Thomas White
Honors: Chloie Brown, Adian LeBlanc, Joshua Tolles
Honorable Mention: Grace Abromowich, Ethan Bickford, Ryan Bousquet, Anna Carpentiere, Andrew Carter, Isabel Dube, Cole Ducsai, Brianna Fitts, Erin Furnee, Jack Gintof, Jacob Johnson, Savannah McDonald, James Minkle, Abigail Smith, Nicole Sullivan, Mackenzie Sullivan, Sydney White, Reagan White
Grade 9
High Honors: Kalan Brunell, Van Buhrman, Dagon Burr, Hannah Coleman, Katelyn DeTolla, Kelli Goewey, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradly Leberman, Alissa McCarthy, Eben Misavage, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Ruby Preisendorfer, Riana Ralston, Olivia Richards, Egan Towle, Victoria Weisman
Honors: Jared Bixby, Paolo Cao, Jayden-Lynn Carter-Glines, Charles Despres, Jospeh Doda, Zachary Spicuzza, Joshua Thomas
Honorable Mention: Trevor Gumbs, Sara Harris, Roland Hoag, Hannah Pratt, Sydnee Range, Jorja Streeter, Emily Waldron
