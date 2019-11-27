MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes student volunteers donated their time and energy to help the Meredith Altrusa Club during their October craft fair and hotdog sale. Set up was streamlined by members of the Inter-Lakes soccer team, and breakdown was done with the assistance of members of the Inter-Lakes National Honor Society. The student volunteers allowed Altrusa club members to focus on serving hotdogs and chili, and speaking to the community about the club. For more information, email altrusameredithnh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.