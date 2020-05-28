The ILHS Class of 1970: from left, first row is Cindi Rice, class marshal; Susan J. Guion; Jane Merrill; Dwight D. Hart; Susan Jean Hambrook; Steven J. Blake; Jane M. Isabelle; Judy Pettengill; Candace H. Thomas; Angelica Ingrid Ratsep; William Chandler, class marshal; second row, Colleen Joy Elliott, Betty Mae Pike, Cynthia Furbush, Helen Marie Doane, Joanne Laura Bryant, Sue Jo Enright, Kathryn Ann Horne, Ellen L. Harvey, Sandra M. Peaslee, Vicki Ann McGuigan, Deborah A. Fleming, Barbara Ann Horne; third row, Wendelyn A. Thomas, Brenda Baker, Julie Mae Allen, Claudia Ann Moris, Belinda Jean Hutchins, Beth Alaine Flewelling, Patrice Marie Dunn, Cynthia R. Ball, Nancy Sonja Olsen, Ramona May Pickering, Diane Barbara Bryant; fourth row, Ellis A. Woodward, Mark A. Swinehart, Daniel D. Hayes, Robert A. Weeks, Timothy Michael, Bradley J. Nash, Joel Mudgett, Stephen B. Cochran, Roger H. Weeks, John E. Moulton; fifth row, Michael R. Currin, Robert Swain, Claude P. Goddard, Howard J. Amsden, Daniel Haddock, John E. Humiston, David A. Cote; sixth row, Thomas L. Heath, William R. Prescott, Brian A. Hurd, Robert S. Palm, Daniel W. Clark, William M. Copp Sr., Donald J. Stewart. Not pictured is Cheryl Ann Fortier. (Courtesy photo)