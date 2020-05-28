MEREDITH — The Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association has canceled the June 7, alumni banquet due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, however, will not interfere with alumni scholarships, a 54-year tradition only suspended during war-time in 1944, or the Alumni Loyalty Cup, a tradition for the past 91 years.
This year, the association is on track to award scholarships to three ILHS seniors. The group will also sponsor and present the Alumni Loyalty Cup to a member of the 2020 senior class who has attended ILHS for at least two years, ranks academically in the upper half of the class, and demonstrates a record of loyalty to the school organization, wholesome character and initiative. The recipient is nominated and voted upon by ILHS faculty.
The class of 1970 50-year reunion committee is planning a celebration later this fall. The class of 1970 will also join the class of 1971 as guests of honor during next year's alumni banquet, scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Church Landing.
All donations and business ad sponsorships will be printed in the 2021 program booklet.
Alumni are asked to help spread the word about the cancellation. With questions, email interlakesalumniassoc@gmail.com or write to MILAA, P.O. Box 1076, Meredith, NH 03253.
