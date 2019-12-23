The teams researched problems with buildings and construction in the community. The City Shapers team put together a proposal for the town to help solve traffic and parking problems downtown. Town planner Angela LaBrecque met with the team and helped them come up with their plan.
The Lego Champions team looked into creating an updated playground for Leavitt Park Beach, including handicapped accessible equipment, and equipment specially created for autistic children, that would be welcoming to all with safe equipment. Vint from the parks and recreation department listened to their proposal.
Mrs. Connolly helped coach, and students received support from parents and teachers.
