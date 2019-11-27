MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Middle High School Interact Club held its annual fall induction ceremony Nov. 4. The club, established in March 2015, is sponsored by Meredith Rotary Club. In the past four years, the club has volunteered hundreds of hours and donated over $12,000 to local, national and international nonprofits.
During the ceremony, the club was presented with the Rotary International Citation for Interact Clubs for the second year in a row. The club earned this honor by completing tasks to strengthen its membership and increase humanitarian services.
At the banquet, the club heard from Keynote Speaker Olivia Stanas, volunteer coordinator at Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. Stanas told the group about how a high school service project transformed her life, leading her to a passion for giving to others. The club also heard from the Rwanda Children's Education Foundation, whom they support.
During the event, Interact donated over 1,600 pairs of socks to Bristol Community Services, Spaulding Youth Center, Inter-Lakes Student in Need Fund, The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region and Isaiah 61 Cafe.
New club members include Dylan Anastasion, Dagon Burr, Charles Depres, Kate DeTolla, Kyle Gable, Trever Gumbs, Olivia Richards, Paula Puigantell, and Riley Towle. The club now has 42 members.
Since August, the club has provided breakfast for teachers on the first day of school, organized a dump day to raise funds for charity, made cards for Veterans, collected change for UNICEF, collected socks for shelters, organized a corn maze fundraiser for the wheelchair foundation, participated in a bowling fundraiser for the Salvation Army, and donated funds to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and the Rwandan Children’s Education Foundation.
