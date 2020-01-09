MEREDITH — The Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association will host the 96th annual Alumni Brunch at Church Landing on Sunday, June 7, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Inter-Lakes High School graduates should save the date, and look for an invitation in April.
The annual meeting features a buffet brunch, the awarding of the Alumni Loyalty Cup, and scholarship awards to three Inter-Lakes seniors, as well as the presentation of annual reports and the election of board members and officers. The 50th reunion class of 1970 will be guests of honor. Rob Weeks, class of '70, and committee members are planning events for classmates during the weekend of June 7. They have been able to contact the majority of their classmates, but there are still a few they are still trying to reach. To help put the committee in touch with members of the class of 1970, contact Rob Weeks at 603-707-9375 or robweeks@metrocast.net.
Meredith Inter-Lakes Alumni Association board members meet the first Monday of every month at the Meredith Community Center at 6 p.m. For more information, follow them on Facebook or email interlakesalumniassoc@gmail.com.
