NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House Association will host an Ice Cream Social on their lawn with music courtesy of the Baker Valley Band on Saturday, July 31, 5-7 p.m. at 288 Dana Hill Road. The social is free and open to the public.
The band offers programs comprised of marches, gallops, waltzes and some popular tunes now part of American musical memory. The band performs at Old Home Day celebrations, concerts on the green, private parties and parades.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket while enjoying a summer ice cream treat, or take a turn out on the dance floor.
In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, visit danameetinghouse.org or call Bill Huckins at 603-359-2942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.