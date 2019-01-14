LACONIA — Quitting smoking is a popular New Year’s resolution. Starting the year off with improved health, fresher breath and extra cash are just some of the benefits of kicking the habit.
Those who would like some help becoming smoke free can check out one of the newest programs offered by Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region. Starting Tuesday, January 15 at 6 p.m., and meeting every other Tuesday for 5 weeks, the “I Want to Quit Smoking But...” workshop will offer activities that help smokers learn why they smoke, how to identify triggers, barriers and motivations, and how to design their own quit smoking program. Free nicotine replacement products and individual telephone coaching will be available through QuitNowNH.
The workshop series will be facilitated by David Stamps, a community member who has been smoke-free for 25 years after 30 years of smoking, and Lena Nirk, a certified recovery support worker and nationally certified health coach with experience in helping people improve their health. Guest speakers will include Teresa Brown from QuitNowNH, and Dr. Samuel Aldridge, vascular surgeon at LRGH. There is no charge for the workshop.
Navigating Recovery is located at 635 Main St., Suite 303. Call 603-524-5939 for more information.
