I-LES ice cream social May 23 at Celebration of Learning event

MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes Elementary School invites the public to its third annual Ice Cream Social on Thursday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m., sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s Meredith. The social is part of the Celebration of Learning event, held in the I-LES multi-purpose room. The charge will be $3 per sundae, with all proceeds benefiting the I-LES Scholarship Fund.
“We are grateful to Ben & Jerry’s Meredith for donating their popular ice cream for the ice cream social that helps raise funds for our scholarship fund,” said Ashley Shuffleton, pre-school to fourth grade school counselor. “We hope everyone comes out for this fun event, which takes place as part of our Celebration of Learning, to enjoy some delicious ice cream and support the I-LES Scholarship Fund.”
Families may shop the book fair, view a showcase of student work, participate in the PTO's spring auction featuring themed baskets, and support the scholarship fund by buying a sundae during the event.
Shuffleton said the I-LES Scholarship Fund is used to assist students in financial need with scholarship money toward extra curricular and summer activities. Funds may be used toward athletic endeavors, arts experiences, a week at the summer recreation program, or other pursuits.
Ben & Jerry’s supports area nonprofits in addition to the I-LES Scholarship fund, such as Interlakes Community Caregivers, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the New Hampshire Humane Society. They will be launching the Ben & Jerry’s for Area Literacy program soon.
For more information about the fundraiser or the I-LES Scholarship Fund, contact Ashley Shuffleton at Ashley.Shuffleton@interlakes.org.
For more information about Ben & Jerry’s, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200 and follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
