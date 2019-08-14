ASHLAND — Jo Radner will present her illustrated talk, Wit and Wisdom: Humor in 19th Century New England, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Ashland Railroad Station Museum.
During the 19th century, handwritten literary "newspapers" were common in villages across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Their content was sometimes serious, sometimes sentimental, but mostly funny. Radner will share examples from her research into hundreds of these newspapers, which is also the topic of her forthcoming book 'Performing the Paper: Rural Self-Improvement in Northern New England. After receiving her doctorate degree in philosophy from Harvard University, Radner taught literature, folklore, American and Celtic studies and storytelling for 31 years as a professor at American University in Washington, D.C. She is now a freelance storyteller and historian, living in western Maine.
The Ashland Railroad Station Museum is located at 69 Depot St. in Ashland village, on Route 132 about one half mile south of its junction with Routes 3 and 25. This free public program is largely funded by New Hampshire Humanities and is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will also serve refreshments.
