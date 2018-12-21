LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee, in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library, will show the film "The Hundred-Foot Journey" as its January selection in the International Film Series on Monday, Jan. 7, at 6:15 p.m.
The 2014 film focuses on Hassan Kadam, a young culinary ingénue who with his family has fled their native India after thugs destroyed their restaurant. His father brings the family to France. While driving through the rural countryside, their car breaks down in the small village of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val in the south of France. It is a picturesque and elegant small town, an ideal place to settle down and open an Indian restaurant, to be the Maison Mumbai.
The Kadam restaurant opens across the street from a classic Michelin-starred French restaurant run by Madame Mallory. Helen Mirren portrays the chilly chef proprietress of the restaurant, Le Saule Pleureur. Her icy protests against the new Indian restaurant 100 feet from her own escalate to all-out war between the two establishments.
Hassan's interest in Mme. Mallory's enchanting sous chef, Marguerite, along with his mysteriously delicious talent as an Indian chef, weave magic between the foods of two cultures. He imbues Saint-Antonin with the flavors of life that even Mme. Mallory cannot ignore.
It is a film about passion for food (and don’t forget Marguerite!).
The International Film Series runs monthly from September through June at the Laconia Public Library. Check the International Film Series shelf at the library for this and other films shown over the past six years.
The Laconia Human Relations Committee is a committee of the mayor of Laconia, dedicated to expanding horizons and appreciation of the diversity among us and in the wider world. For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
