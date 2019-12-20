WOLFEBORO — The employees at Huggins Hospital understand the importance of happiness in the overall health of our community. That is why the organization is committed to spreading cheer during the holiday season.
From events at the hospital to train rides in the White Mountains, it has been a busy month of giving back. The holiday cheer started the Saturday after Thanksgiving and will continue right through the New Year.
On the morning of Nov. 30, Huggins Hospital hosted the popular “Cocoa with Santa” event in the Huggins Hospital Café. Santa, also known as Huggins Hospital’s Richard Wood, RN, took photos with more than 100 local children and their families during the free event. There were activities, a selfie station, a raffle, and of course cocoa for all who came. Huggins Hospital employees provided activities and professional photography services for the event.
This year, Wood also represented Santa for a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” during a visit at Wolfeboro Bay Center, and for a couple of shows at the Rochester Opera House.
Also on Nov. 30, Huggins employees braved the cold and marched in the Christmas in Wolfeboro Parade, handing out goodies to the crowd along Main Street. There was even an appearance by The Grinch,Huggins Hospital’s Deb Stone, APRN, of Wolfeboro Pediatrics, and Rudolph, Huggins Hospital’s Steph Cormier-Perro of Surgical Services.
Earlier this month, members of the hospital’s Community Relations and Population Health teams decorated a Christmas tree using medical supplies for the annual Wolfeboro Festival of Trees at the Wright Museum.
“We love helping the community get into the spirit of the holiday season,” said Mark Quirk, Huggins Hospital’s Marketing and Communications Specialist who helps organize the events at the hospital “It’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces when they’re getting their picture with Santa or when we’re marching down Main Street.”
On December 21, members of Huggins Hospital’s Emergency Department and Lab dressed up as elves and volunteered at the “Journey to the North Pole,” a two-hour train ride that leaves from North Conway and brings children to Santa’s workshop at the North Pole.
Huggins Hospital also collected gifts for local families in need. This year, employees collected goods for 13 local families who might have otherwise gone without presents.
“Even though they are saving lives and caring for our community members every day, our employees still want to do more,” said Monika O’Clair, Huggins Hospital’s Vice President of Strategy & Community Relations. “Huggins Hospital is a truly amazing place to work and our Huggins Family is passionate about connecting and giving back to our community
