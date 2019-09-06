PLYMOUTH — People use yard sales as a way to sell items around their home that aren't getting used and are causing clutter. This is a great opportunity to get furniture, electronics, housewares and more at a bargain. Here are some tips from the Plymouth Town Wide Yard Sale for scoring a great deal at garage and yard sales.
Plan the route
There are so many online resources to find garage and yard sales locally. Get on websites and apps such as YardSaleSearch or Yard Sale Treasure Map on Craigslist.
Research ahead of time
If hoping to snag a particular item, such as a television, record player, or vintage jewelry, research it ahead of time on eBay to see the going price. This will help with negotiating, and prevent overpaying. Look up an item on the spot using the eBay smartphone app to make sure it's selling for a fair price.
Bring cash and small bills
It's becoming increasingly common to find yard sale hosts using credit card readers. However, cash is always preferable, especially when visiting estate sales or in a neighborhood with older residents. Also, for haggling purposes, take small bills. It's awkward to negotiate the price of an item from $50 to $20, then ask for change for a $50 or $100 bill.
Know the right way to haggle
The art of getting a great deal takes patience and relationship building. Before suggesting a lower price on an item for sale, get to know the seller. Ask about a few different items, where they come from and how old they are. Strike up a friendly rapport and then ease into negotiations. However, don't be afraid to walk away if the seller simply won't budge. Some people just aren't interested in bargaining.
Test any electronics before purchasing
When purchasing electronics, such as televisions, radios, phones or tablets, ask the seller to demonstrate the item first. Insert batteries if needed, or plug the item into an outlet to make sure it works.
Buy in bulk
A good way to get a deal is by purchasing multiple items from the seller. For example, if interested in a set of teacups, find some mismatched plates and linen napkins, and ask the seller how much they'll charge for everything in a single purchase. Oftentimes, sellers are more willing to make a deal for multiple items because their goal is to sell as many things as possible so they don't have to bring them back into their home.
The Plymouth Town Wide Yard Sale is Sept. 7. For more information, contact sheila@coppertoppe.com, call 603-744-5036, or visit www.facebook.com/PlymouthYardSaleNH.
