LACONIA — Area homeowners will once again be able to safely rid their homes of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, and automotive products on July 28 and Aug. 4.
Because these products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating our water, soil, air, ecosystems, and bodies, it is important to dispose of these items properly. It does not take much to contaminate precious resources: only one quart of oil will pollute 250,000 gallons of water. Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 25 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous waste to any one of the eight collection sites in the Lakes Region on two Saturdays this summer:
On July 28, bring your household hazardous waste to the Belmont Fire Station and public works garages in Franklin, Gilford, and Meredith. On Aug. 4, household hazardous waste will be collected at the NH DOT Garage in Bristol, the Public Works Garage in Laconia on Bisson Avenue, and the Town Highway Garages in Center Ossipee and Moultonborough. All eight collections will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
As a reminder: Latex paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted on the collection days. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
For more information, visit the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s household hazardous waste page at www.LakesRPC.org, the Lakes Region Planning Facebook page, or call 603-279-5334 or 603-279-5341.
