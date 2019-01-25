LACONIA — Lakes Regions Community College has launched a hotel and restaurant studies degree and certificate program to meet the growing workforce needs in the region and across the state. The program will begin in fall 2019 and combines their two existing program offerings and was the result of in-depth consultation with leading hospitality and tourism industry leaders and employers in New Hampshire and the region.
According to Patrick Hall, chair of the hotel, restaurant, and culinary programs, “A strong hospitality industry is fundamental to local, regional, and global economic success. Hotels and restaurants are a large part of this employment field, which, in 2017 was a $8.3 trillion industry and will continue to grow annually, accounting for 10% jobs worldwide. Recent labor statistics show increasing career opportunities remains high for qualified supervisor candidates with competitive wages going to those with the right education and work experience.”
A New Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative 2017 report noted New Hampshire’s hospitality group is a critical component of the state’s economy, ranking only behind Retail Trade and Health Care and Social Assistance in terms of statewide jobs. According to employers in the state, there is a real shortage of quality employees and supervisors to fill many of the open positions.
“Whether you’re just starting your career or looking to improve your current standing, you can draw attention to yourself, and your resume, by earning a associates degree or certification in hotel and restaurant operations,” noted Hall. “Our program is strategically designed to be flexible and targeted toward individuals currently employed, recent high school graduates, and veterans wanting to enhance their career opportunities through career development.”
This strategy allows individuals to enhance their knowledge and demonstrate their understanding of the business without infringing on their day-to-day work responsibilities. Using a co-op and apprenticeship model, class schedules are coordinated around the opportunities for students to apply the knowledge obtained in the classroom as employees of industry partners. In this model, learning occurs in the classroom as well as in the workplace.
To learn more about the hotel and restaurant degree and certification program, contact Professor Patrick Hall at phall@ccsnh.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.