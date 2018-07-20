GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Lakes Region Riding Academy has added a third session of the popular Horsemanship Camp this summer. This session will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 20-24 at the Lakes Region Riding academy in Gilford.
This program provides participants with an introduction to horsemanship, including basic horse care knowledge, horse safety and the beginning basics of riding. All participants must wear long pants and a shoe or boot with a heel. Helmets will be available at the barn.
Snacks and drinks will be provided. Enrollment in this program is limited.
The cost is $105 per participant.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
