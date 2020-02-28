GILFORD — Hope Ministries at First United Methodist Church of Gilford will acknowledge Lent with 40 Days of Giving. Lent is a time to consider spiritual growth while remembering the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. Hope Ministries invites the community to start the process by giving to others. For the past three years, many items of food and personal care items have been collected and distributed to local organizations that help people experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, poverty, and abuse.
Through Saturday, April 11, the church is collecting non-perishable food, personal care items, paper goods, cleaning items and baby care items. Suggested items include:
- Non-perishable food items: canned meat, vegetables, soup or fruit, macaroni & cheese or rice, baked beans, spaghetti sauce, boxed hot and cold cereals, hot chocolate mix, juice, peanut butter, pasta, tea, coffee, and canned milk. Glass jars are not accepted.
- Paper goods: toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, and small bottles of laundry soap.
- Personal care items: shampoo, bath soap, disposable razors, shaving cream, and deodorant.
- Baby care items: diapers in all sizes, baby shampoo, formula, baby face cloths, and baby wipes.
Church members have been challenged to donate one item each day during the 40 days of Lent. To participate in the 40 Days of Giving, bring items to the church each Sunday of Lent, or drop items off Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon at the church office, 18 Wesley Way. Call the church office at 603-524-3289 with any questions.
