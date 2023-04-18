GILFORD — The United Methodist Committee on Relief donates hundreds of buckets full of cleaning materials during disasters. These buckets enable those affected by floods, hurricanes and tornadoes to begin the overwhelming job of cleaning up. With severe spring weather across the United States, the buckets help so many people in difficult times.
Hope Ministries at First United Methodist Church Gilford is working on a campaign to assemble many of these cleaning buckets through April and May. Donations of money or materials can be delivered to First United Methodist Church Gilford at 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 7408, Gilford, NH 03247. Call 603-524-3289 for more information.
Hope Ministries will be assembling the buckets on May 21 after the worship service at about 11:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join in the assembling of the bucket in Fellowship Hall.
Items to complete a cleaning bucket are below. Buy goods only as described in this list. When complete, do not secure the lid.
• One 5-gallon round bucket with lid (14.35-inch height by 12.19-inch width by 12.19-inch diameter)
• No screw lids
• May have been used, but must be free from all residual product
• One 32–64 oz. bottle liquid laundry detergent
• One 16–40 oz. bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner — no spray cleaners
• One 16–34 oz. bottle liquid dish soap
• One 4–8 oz. pump spray air freshener
• One 6–14 oz. pump spray insect repellant (pack of 10–20 wipes also acceptable) — pump spray bottles must have protective covers
• One scrub brush — with or without handle
• 18 re-usable cleaning wipes — no terrycloth, microfiber or paper towels
• Five scouring pads — no stainless steel or pads with soap in them
36–50 clothespins
One 50–100 ft. clothesline (cotton or plastic line)
• One roll of 24 heavy-duty trash bags (33- to 45-gallon sizes) — remove from packaging
• Five N95 or KN95 particulate respirator dust masks (1–3 mm thickness)
• No surgical masks
• Two pair of kitchen gloves — durable for multiple uses and remove from packaging
• One pair of work gloves — cotton with leather palm or all leather
