GILFORD — The United Methodist Committee on Relief donates hundreds of buckets full of cleaning materials during disasters. These buckets enable those affected by floods, hurricanes and tornadoes to begin the overwhelming job of cleaning up. With severe spring weather across the United States, the buckets help so many people in difficult times.

Hope Ministries at First United Methodist Church Gilford is working on a campaign to assemble many of these cleaning buckets through April and May. Donations of money or materials can be delivered to First United Methodist Church Gilford at 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 7408, Gilford, NH 03247. Call 603-524-3289 for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.