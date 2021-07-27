GILFORD — Hope Ministries, at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford, will be having a community yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The church will be having a church-section with flea market items along with tables rented to individuals to sell their own items.
The church is looking for donations of all kinds of kitchen items, household decorations, lawn care, small appliances in working order, lamps, toys, etc. NO electronics or TVs. Items may be brought to church one week prior to sale. No clothing will be accepted for this sale.
Others wishing to sell their own items at Individual tables may rent for $10 each. Set up is in the morning prior to the sale. All items not sold by individuals must be removed from the property after the sale. Call the church office at 603-524-3809 to reserve a table. If you call outside church hours, leave a message. The church will take care of all the advertising.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way (off Rt. 11A near the 3/11 by pass) in Gilford. Plenty of lawn space and parking is available.
