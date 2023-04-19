LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Liberary at one of its three weekly Storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Best for newborns to age 6. There will be no Sensory Storytime on the May 15. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a fun-filled hour geared towards newborns to age 3. Thursdays at 10 a.m. are for Preschool Pals, ages 3-6. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.

 Move & Groove will take place on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. During this 45-minute program, participants will dance with scarves, make music, and play with a colorful parachute. This program is geared toward ages newborn to 6. Lego Club is a great way to get creative. All you need to bring is your imagination. Best for ages 5-12. Lego Club will meet Tuesday, May 9 and 23, at 3:30 p.m. This month’s Tinker Time will explore force and speed with pendulums and pathways. Build a tower and knock it down with a pendulum or help build a Magnatile marble run from one end of the room to the other. Best suited for ages 3-12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.