LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Liberary at one of its three weekly Storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Best for newborns to age 6. There will be no Sensory Storytime on the May 15. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a fun-filled hour geared towards newborns to age 3. Thursdays at 10 a.m. are for Preschool Pals, ages 3-6. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
Move & Groove will take place on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. During this 45-minute program, participants will dance with scarves, make music, and play with a colorful parachute. This program is geared toward ages newborn to 6. Lego Club is a great way to get creative. All you need to bring is your imagination. Best for ages 5-12. Lego Club will meet Tuesday, May 9 and 23, at 3:30 p.m. This month’s Tinker Time will explore force and speed with pendulums and pathways. Build a tower and knock it down with a pendulum or help build a Magnatile marble run from one end of the room to the other. Best suited for ages 3-12.
This month features three family craft programs, all held on Saturdays. On the May 6, come make a ribbon wand with just a dowel, colorful ribbons, and bells. There will be bubbles, bubbles everywhere May 13, with fun bubble painting. Create a work of art or a beautiful Mother’s Day card. On May 27, create rainbow abstract art, made with dots of sparkly paint and a scraper. These programs are drop-in, so come any time from 10 a.m. to noon.
Teen programs begin this month with Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Draw a unique design on Sharpie Art Tiles on Tuesday, May 16, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18. Decorate a paper Twinkle Light Lantern for your bedroom with paint pens on Tuesday, May 23, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18. On Tuesday, May 30, at 3:30 p.m., participants will be creating simple glitter art on canvas with just paint and the library’s huge supply of glitter. Best suited for ages 9-18.
