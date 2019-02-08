LACONIA — Holy Trinity Catholic School congratulates second quarter Honor Roll students:
Principal's Honor Roll, 3.75-4.0
8th Grade: Reagan O'Neill, Jayda-Lynn Glines, Ella Dion
7th Grade: Emily Hansen, Ashley Holland
6th Grade: Jack Benson, Victoria Frankauski, Elizabeth McKinney, Enrique Vazquez
High Honors, 3.35-3.75
8th Grade: Grace DeMatos, Amelia Hosmer
6th Grade: Elizabeth Sedgley, Cole Bertholet
4th Grade: Jude Valles, Elise Graton
3rd Grade: Carter Llyod, Kiersten Fitts, Levi Fernandez, Jeffrey Joyce, Christine Roberge
Honors, 3.0-3.34
8th Grade: Ava Hosmer
7th Grade: Samantha Armstrong
4th Grade: Alexis Mclean-Covey, Maddie Garden, Sullivan Benson, Kailey Knott, Jacoby Keith
