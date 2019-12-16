LACONIA — There will be a candlelight vigil and night of remembrance in Veterans Square on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m., coordinated by Catholic Charities New Hampshire and the Homeless Coalition in Laconia. The vigil will honor individuals who died while homeless or recently housed over the past year.
The annual memorial observation is now a tradition among Laconia area faith communities and community service providers, taking place in conjunction with the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, traditionally held Dec. 21, the longest night of the year and official first day of winter. Laconia is one of more than 150 cities nationwide to observe the event.
To learn more, contact Leonard Campbell, parish and community services coordinator, at 603-528-3035, or visit www.nh-cc.org.
