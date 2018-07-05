LACONIA — The retirement home of a local artist and her husband is among the stops on the 31st annual Central NH VNA & Hospice Home and Garden Tour, taking place on Wednesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
While at the Pearce home, view the many watercolors displayed throughout the home, and enjoy the view from the deck overlooking the Big Lake with views to Barndoor Island and Gunstock Mountain. Inside, the home is decorated with soft, appealing colors and is filled with handsome antique pieces of family furniture and beautiful paintings created by the artist who says she knew she wanted to be an artist ever since she could first hold a crayon.
This year’s tour features four fabulous homes, with tickets available at Black’s Paper and Gift Store at 8 South Main St. in Wolfeboro and online at www.centralvna.org/tour. Only cash or checks are accepted at Black’s.
The popular Dine Around Raffle tickets are being sold by members of the tour committee every Saturday morning leading up to the tour at Harvest Market, 36 Center Street, Wolfeboro. The drawing will take place at the end of the tour day.
All proceeds from the tour, luncheon and raffle go toward supporting the work of the hospice program at Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. For more information, call the Wolfeboro office at 603-569-2729 or the Laconia office at 603-524-8444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.